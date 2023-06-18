Alarmed by Melting Glaciers, Swiss Vote for Climate Steps

Swiss voters on Sunday approved a bill aimed at introducing climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Final results released by public broadcaster SRF showed that 59.1% of voters were in favor of the bill, while 40.9% voted against. The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland's iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate, the AP reports. It also sets aside more than $3.3 billion to help wean companies and homeowners off fossil fuels.

Campaigners initially proposed measures that would go further but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2050. The nationalist Swiss People's Party, which demanded the popular vote, had claimed that the proposed measures would cause electricity prices to rise. Backers argued that Switzerland will be hit hard by global warming and is already seeing the effects of rising temperatures on its famous glaciers. "The supporters have reason to rejoice," Urs Bieri of the GFS Bern Institute told SRF. "But by no means everyone is in favor of the law. The argument with the costs has brought many 'no' votes."

Greenpeace Switzerland welcomed the result of the referendum. "This victory means that at last the goal of achieving net zero emissions will be anchored in law. That gives better security for planning ahead and allows our country to take the path toward an exit from fossil fuels," said Georg Klingler, an expert on climate and energy at Greenpeace Switzerland. He said it shows citizens' commitment "to preserve as much as possible our glaciers, our water reserves, our agriculture, and our prosperity." Swiss glaciers experienced record melting last year, losing more than 6% of their volume and alarming scientists who say a loss of 2% would once have been considered extreme.