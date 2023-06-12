Murder Suspect's Search History Is Revealed

'(W)hat is a lethal dose of fentanyl,' wondered Kouri Richins, accused of poisoning husband
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 12, 2023 2:38 PM CDT
Murder Suspect's Search History Is Revealed
This photo provided by KPCW.org shows Kouri Richins at the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12, 2023.   (KPCW.org via AP)

A Utah woman accused of killing her husband had some dicey searches in her internet history, prosecutors say. CNN and Law & Crime round up some newly revealed examples in the case of Kouri Richins, a 33-year-old mother of three accused of deliberately lacing husband Eric Richins' cocktail with a deadly amount of fentanyl:

  • “what is a lethal dose of fentanyl"
  • “can cops force you to do a lie detector test?”
  • "women utah prison"
  • “luxury prisons for the rich in America"
  • “death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?”
  • “If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as”
  • “how to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely"
  • "when does the FBI get involved in a case"

Richins' case caught the public's attention in particular because she wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death. She faces charges of murder and drug possession, per the AP. The text messages were released as part of a bail hearing on Monday that will determine whether Richins will be released on bail for the duration of her legal case. (Read more murder suspect stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X