A Utah woman accused of killing her husband had some dicey searches in her internet history, prosecutors say. CNN and Law & Crime round up some newly revealed examples in the case of Kouri Richins, a 33-year-old mother of three accused of deliberately lacing husband Eric Richins' cocktail with a deadly amount of fentanyl:

“what is a lethal dose of fentanyl"

“can cops force you to do a lie detector test?”

"women utah prison"

“luxury prisons for the rich in America"

“death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?”

“If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as”

“how to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely"

"when does the FBI get involved in a case"

Richins' case caught the public's attention in particular because she wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death. She faces charges of murder and drug possession, per the AP. The text messages were released as part of a bail hearing on Monday that will determine whether Richins will be released on bail for the duration of her legal case. (Read more murder suspect stories.)