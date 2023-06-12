A Utah woman accused of killing her husband had some dicey searches in her internet history, prosecutors say. CNN and Law & Crime round up some newly revealed examples in the case of Kouri Richins, a 33-year-old mother of three accused of deliberately lacing husband Eric Richins' cocktail with a deadly amount of fentanyl:
- “what is a lethal dose of fentanyl"
- “can cops force you to do a lie detector test?”
- "women utah prison"
- “luxury prisons for the rich in America"
- “death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?”
- “If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as”
- “how to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely"
- "when does the FBI get involved in a case"
Richins' case caught the public's attention in particular because she wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death. She faces charges of murder and drug possession, per the AP. The text messages were released as part of a bail hearing on Monday that will determine whether Richins will be released on bail for the duration of her legal case. (Read more murder suspect stories.)