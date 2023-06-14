Man Arrested After Shooting Himself in Dream

Some people suffer from sleepwalking; an Illinois man apparently has a problem with sleepshooting. Police say 62-year-old Lake Barrington resident Mark Dicara dreamed that someone had broken into his home and he shot the "intruder," CBS reports. He woke up—presumably abruptly—to find that he had shot himself in the leg with his .357 Magnum. "The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara’s leg and lodged itself into Dicara’s bedding," police said in a press release. "Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara’s neighbors."

Police said that when they arrived at the scene on April 10, Dicara was losing a "significant amount of blood." He was hospitalized and officers confirmed there had been no burglary attempt. Dicara was arrested after investigators discovered that his Firearm Owners Identification card had been revoked. Police did not disclose the reason why the card, which is mandatory for gun owners in the state, was revoked. Dicara has been charged with two felonies: possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was arrested on Monday and released after posting $150,000 bond, Fox 32 reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

