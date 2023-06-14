Camp Pendleton Marine Held in Planned Parenthood Attack

An active-duty Marine was arrested Wednesday on federal charges in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in California last year. Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton, was taken into custody along with Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, KTLA reports. Both are charged with using an explosive or fire to damage property affecting interstate commerce, a Justice Department release said. According to the complaint, the men threw a Molotov cocktail at the entrance to the Costa Mesa clinic early on March 13.

The affidavit says two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks can be seen in security video approaching the clinic around 1am. A fire erupted, which was put out by firefighters. No one was injured in the attack, but the clinic had to temporarily close. "The depraved act of launching an improvised explosive device into a public facility put lives at risk and will not be tolerated," said Donald Alway of the FBI's Los Angeles office, per KSWB. There was no immediate comment from the Marine Corps. (Read more Planned Parenthood stories.)