House Rejects Censuring Adam Schiff

Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to block an attempt to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff. A move to table the issue passed 225-196, the Hill reports, with five Democrats and two Republicans voting present. The resolution was introduced by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a freshman member who's an ally of Donald Trump's. It was meant to punish Schiff for supporting accusations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, per USA Today, and included a $16 million fine to cover half the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the allegations.

Schiff "abused his position of authority, lied to the American people, cost American tax payers millions and brought dishonor to our chamber," Luna said Tuesday. Schiff, who's now a Democratic Senate candidate, also has been a target of Republicans for his role in the first impeachment of Trump and its investigation. In January, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy prevented Schiff's return to the Intelligence Committee, which he'd chaired when Democrats ruled the House. "This is really an effort, at the end of the day, to distract from Donald Trump's legal problems, to gratify Donald Trump by going after someone they feel was his most effective adversary," Schiff told CNN on Wednesday. (An attempt to censure Schiff in 2019 also failed.)