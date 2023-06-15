Greece Suffers an Enormous Migrant Tragedy

In what could be one of the worst recorded sinkings along the world's deadliest migration route, at least 79 migrants died and hundreds more remain missing after a fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Greece Wednesday. The country declared three days of mourning and said the incident along the central Mediterranean migration route, about 50 miles southwest of Pylos, is one of its biggest migrant tragedies, the BBC reports. More than 100 people have been rescued, but the deputy mayor of the southern port city where those survivors were taken says information indicates there were more than 500 people in total aboard, the AP reports. None of them were wearing life jackets.

The 80- to 100-foot vessel is believed to have departed from Libya for Italy, and Greece's coast guard says that after Italy alerted it to the boat's presence in international waters, it attempted to assist the vessel but those efforts were turned down multiple times. The engine reportedly malfunctioned and gave out, and the ship flooded, sinking within just 10 to 15 minutes in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean, authorities say. "We are witnessing one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean, and the numbers announced by the authorities are devastating," an official with the UN migration agency says. "This situation reinforces the urgency for concrete, comprehensive action from states to save lives at sea and reduce perilous journeys by expanding safe and regular pathways to migration." (Read more Greece stories.)