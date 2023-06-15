She Refused Ride From Drunk Coworker, Still Ended Up Dead

After a night out, an upstate New York woman refused to get into a vehicle with her intoxicated coworker, saying she would rather walk home, a journey of between 3 and 4 miles. "She didn't get very far," USA Today reports. After walking less than a quarter of a mile in the town of Clay shortly after 10:30pm Thursday, 22-year-old Madison Faltisco was allegedly struck and killed by her coworker in what police are calling a hit-and-run. Faltisco was walking on the shoulder of a road when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua Schiano veered into her path, said Thomas Newton, a public information officer with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

Schiano continued driving but crashed into a pole less than a mile away, causing his car to burst into flames, Newton said. Schiano was taken to a hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries, per Syracuse.com. And though he "knew that he had hit something or someone before getting into the accident," he did not divulge that information to law enforcement, Newton said, per CNN. Indeed, it was around 5am when a person called 911 to report finding an unconscious woman along the four-lane Oswego Road, per Syracuse.com.

Investigators determined Faltisco had spent a few hours visiting bars with Schiano, with whom she worked at a Clay restaurant, before refusing a ride home from him because he was drunk. Now "her family is living a nightmare, preparing to bury their beautiful daughter and sister," reads a GoFundMe page. Schiano pleaded not guilty Friday to three felonies: second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted of all three charges, he will face a maximum of 29 years in prison, per CNN. He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash bail, Newton said. (Read more hit and run stories.)