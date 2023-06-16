WNBA Teams Can Now Take Charter Flights. There's a Catch

WNBA players can choose not to mix with the rest of the population anymore when flying to away games. League sources tell ESPN that teams will now be able to use a public charter service called JSX to book their flights, following an incident last weekend in which Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was harassed at a Dallas airport. Yahoo Sports notes that most other major sports leagues travel via private plane, and that WNBA players have complained of everything from discomfort in trying to squeeze into tight seats on commercial planes to flight delays before games.

The site also adds a "sort of" to this new allowance, citing the fact that JSX doesn't offer flights to many of the cities that WNBA teams need to fly into. JSX can tack additional flights onto its public schedule, but there's a fee for that—which the WNBA is prohibiting. (Read more WNBA stories.)