It's an Odd Hole in One of Sorts at the US Open

It's anyone's guess who might end up winning the US Open Sunday, but it's a safe bet that Cameron Young will earn weirdest-shot honors. On Saturday, the American's tee shot from the 10th hole took a weird bounce and landed in a golf cart—in a hole designed to hold a golf ball, reports Golf Monthly. See the USGA video here. The cart was parked to the left side of the fairway and belonged to NBC sports reporter Ned Michaels, per Sports Illustrated.

“You know whose cart that is, boys?” Michaels told the bemused broadcasting team. “That’s my cart. I kid you not.” When Young arrived to see for himself, Michaels told him, "You won't believe this." After officials sorted out the rules, Young took a drop from the nearby rough and managed to make par on the hole, per CNN. (Read more US Open Golf stories.)