Columbia University Scraps This Year's Commencement

Columbia will have no school-wide commencement ceremony as in years past. The Ivy League university said Monday it was scrapping the traditional event because of security concerns amid a season of campus protests, reports the Wall Street Journal. However, the school said smaller-scale ceremonies at individual schools will go on as planned May 15, per NBC News. The move comes after police raided pro-Palestinian encampments on the Columbia campus late last month and arrested more than 130 people.