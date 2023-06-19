Xi Sends a Message, Meets With Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up his two-day visit to China, one that culminated in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. That the meeting took place at all is being seen as perhaps the most significant development of the trip—it was not a sure thing and was announced just 45 minutes before it occurred, a sign of the "carefully orchestrated" nature of the visit, per the Washington Post.

In agreeing to meet, Xi "sends a message that his government is trying to halt the downward slide in China-US relations," writes Stephen McDonell at the BBC. "Protocol would normally dictate that China’s leader only meets other heads of state in this way; however, recent tensions between Washington and Beijing possibly required a big symbolic gesture to change the trajectory between these countries."