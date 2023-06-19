Fan Throws Phone at Show, Injures Singer Bebe Rexha

Pop star has to cut short her concert in New York City after being struck in the face
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2023 6:45 AM CDT
Singer Bebe Rexha Injured by Flung Phone
Bebe Rexha poses for photographers at the Cannes film festival in France on Thursday, May 25, 2023.   (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Singer Bebe Rexha had to cut short a concert in New York City on Sunday night because she was injured on stage by an oh-so-modern threat to performers: a tossed phone. Tweeted video shows the phone striking the pop star in the face and causing her to fall to the stage at the Rooftop at Pier 17, reports the New York Post. Another video shows her being helped off the stage as she holds her face. Rexha has not yet addressed the incident, but unconfirmed reports suggest she needed three stitches.

Rexha, who Variety notes was nominated for the Grammy for best new artist in 2018, might be best known for her 2022 hit "I'm Good (Blue)." As the BBC points out, the fan who threw the phone was possibly hoping Rexha might pick it up, snap a selfie, and toss it back. It notes that Harry Styles, for one, has been known to pick up tossed phones on stage and leave voicemails. Rexha has five more shows left on her current tour, in Philadelphia, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston, and it wasn't immediately clear if her injury would affect the schedule. (Read more concerts stories.)

