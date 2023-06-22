Woman Moves to Denver, Disappears on First Night

A 32-year-old woman who relocated to Denver, Colorado, from South Dakota in search of "a better life" vanished on her very first night in the city. Christine Tail of the Oglala Sioux Tribe was last seen around 7pm on June 14 after reaching Denver with her girlfriend, Tanya Lance. The pair were exploring the downtown area when Tail and Lance were separated, Lance's mother Carol Red Bird tells CNN. Lance told her mother that she spent the evening searching for Tail before calling for help from relatives. They hadn't heard from Tail. Red Bird said Tail is usually active on social media but has been silent there, too.

Lance's family has been searching Denver along with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Sunday, per CBS News. But friends say that was three days after a relative first left a message with police, per CNN. The legislation behind the new MIPA system requires that an alert be issued within eight hours of a report of a missing adult. But police say the only detective on duty Friday was unable to respond to the message left the previous day due to a large caseload. A family member called police again on Saturday.

Friends and family are concerned the delay will negatively affect the search for Tail. "This is literally a life-or-death situation, especially when it's some of our young relatives that go missing," task force member Monycka Snowbird tells CNN. "They are at such high risk of trafficking situations that it's terrifying to think where Christine might be." She is 5'4", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and bleached blonde hair with pink tips, according to the alert. She was last seen near the 1400 block of Champa Street wearing a white T-shirt with a pride logo, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. (Read more missing person stories.)