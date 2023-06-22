Debris Field Spotted in Hunt for Titanic Sub

Those hoping for the safe return of the five people lost in a submersible in the North Atlantic have been rooting for a miracle on Thursday. But now comes news from the US Coast Guard that a debris field has been spotted on the ocean floor near the Titanic, reports the AP. It's too early to say whether the debris belongs to the missing OceanGate submersible, but experts are in the process of figuring that out, per the BBC. A news conference at 3pm Eastern is scheduled. The debris was spotted by a crew remotely operating an underwater robot, notes USA Today.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic," the Coast Guard tweeted. "Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information." No other details were provided. The Washington Post adds the context that "tons of debris" exist in the search field, meaning a false alarm isn't out of the question. Thursday morning marked a critical 96-hour threshold since the vessel disappeared when breathable air could have run out, though ABC News reports that people aboard might be able up to 20 hours beyond that point. (The wife of the sub's pilot has a family connection to the Titanic.)