Moms for Liberty Newsletter Quotes Adolf Hitler

An Indiana chapter of the controversial Moms for Liberty group has apologized after quoting Adolf Hitler in its newsletter. The Hamilton County chapter of the nonprofit, which says it advocates for parental rights but has been branded as an extremist group by an anti-hate watchdog organization, put out an issue of its new newsletter "The Parent Brigade" that had the quote on the front cover, the Washington Post reports. The quote, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future," has been attributed to a 1935 rally speech Hitler gave, NBC News reports. Helpfully, the newsletter went so far as to cite Hitler so there would be no confusion, USA Today reports.

However, as the newsletter started making waves and was decried by politicians on both sides of the aisle, the group explained that it wasn't actually endorsing Hitler's views. Rather, it explained in an amended version of the newsletter, "The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert. If the government has control over our children today, they control our country's future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government." But the following day, the leader of the Hamilton County chapter posted an apology and clarified, "We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history." The co-founders of the group also later weighed in: "Parents are passionate about protecting future generations from tyranny, but Hitler did not need to be quoted to make that point." (Read more Moms for Liberty stories.)