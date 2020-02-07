Decade of Legal Battles Between Kesha, Dr. Luke Is Over

UPDATE Jun 23, 2023 2:05 AM CDT After nearly 10 years, the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke is over. The pop star had, in 2014, sued the music producer, claiming he drugged and raped her while they were working together. He countersued, and a series of other claims and counterclaims followed. But on Thursday, both of them revealed on social media that "a resolution" had been reached. The terms of the settlement deal have not been made public, the AP reports. In his statement, Dr. Luke continued to insist Kesha's allegations are false. In her statement, the singer said, "Only God knows what happened that night." Feb 7, 2020 8:47 AM CST

A legal battle that's been raging for six years between Kesha Rose Sebert (aka singer-songwriter Kesha) and music producer Dr. Luke (full name: Lukasz Gottwald) just earned a notch for Gottwald. Kesha, now 32, had filed a 2014 lawsuit against Gottwald, accusing him of verbal abuse and sexual assault, and that same year, he countersued her for defamation. On Thursday, per Variety, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter issued a decision on the defamation claim, ruling that a private text Kesha sent in 2006 to Lady Gaga noting that "the same man" who'd allegedly raped her (meaning Gottwald) had also raped Katy Perry. "There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed," Schecter noted, per the Washington Post.

