James Cameron: As Soon as I Heard About Missing Sub, I Knew 'in My Bones'

He got info from fellow deep-sea enthusiasts, figured what must have happened
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 22, 2023 11:38 PM CDT
Updated Jun 23, 2023 12:00 AM CDT
James Cameron: As Soon as I Heard About Missing Sub, I Knew 'in My Bones'
Director James Cameron walks in Purmamarca, Jujuy province, Argentina, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The filmmaker arrived to Argentina to participate in a Sustainable Development Forum.   (AP Photo/Javier Corbalan)

One person who was not surprised by Thursday's devastating news about the fate of the doomed Titanic submersible: Titanic director and deep-submergence enthusiast James Cameron. In interviews with the BBC and CNN, Cameron, who himself has been on 33 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic, says as soon as he heard that the Titan sub had lost communication and tracking simultaneously he had a bad feeling. "I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub's electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously—sub's gone," he tells the BBC.

story continues below

"The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion," he told CNN. "A shockwave event so powerful that it actually took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply which is the transponder that the ship uses to track where the sub is." He says he got in touch with others in the deep submersible community and very quickly got the information: "They were on descent. They were at 3500 meters, heading for the bottom at 3800 meters," when "comms and navigation" were lost. While he spent the next few days hoping to be proven wrong, he also felt the search efforts were "futile." It felt, he said, like "a prolonged and nightmarish charade." (Read more James Cameron stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X