Stepdad Dies in Crash Trying to Get Help as Boy, 14, Dies on Trail

Texas' Big Bend National Park hit 119 degrees Friday, which led to a double tragedy for a Florida family out hiking. After a 14-year-old boy lost consciousness during the trek, his stepfather hiked back to their vehicle to try to get help while the boy's older brother, 21, tried to carry the teen back to the trailhead, CNN reports. After a call for emergency assistance came in to the park's communications center around 6pm, officials say, "Park Rangers and US Border Patrol Agents reached the scene at approximately 7:30pm and located the young victim deceased along the trail." Just 30 minutes after that, they found the family's vehicle at the Boquillas Overlook, where it had crashed over an embankment—and the teen's stepdad, 31, was dead inside, NBC DFW reports. The condition of the 21-year-old was not reported.