Amber Heard's 'Comeback' Is Here

In what TMZ is painting as a triumphant "comeback" a year after losing her defamation case against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has a new movie coming out and was warmly received at the Italian film festival where it premiered. Heard and costar Luca Calvani appeared at the 69th Taormina Film Festival this weekend to promote In the Fire, her first film since 2019 (and her first festival appearance since that same year), Deadline reports. She plays a US psychiatrist who travels to Colombia in the 1890s to work with a "disturbed boy" whom a local priest believes to be possessed by the devil.

"You don't do them for money, you do them because you love them," Heard said of independent movies like In the Fire. "You do them because you love the story, you love the people, and you want to be part of that experience and have be something that other people can experience." She largely steered clear of press, however, Deadline reports. Some had been concerned Depp supporters might come out to protest her, but none did; in fact, at least one Heard supporter was pictured on the festival's blue carpet holding an "I Stand With Amber Heard" sign. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)