Jon Hamm Weds Mad Men Co-Star

Nearly eight years after splitting with his partner of 18 years , Jon Hamm is a married man. Hamm, 52, wed Anna Osceola, 35, Saturday in what TMZ refers to as a "Mad Men-inspired wedding." Their nuptials took place in Anderson Canyon, the same part of California's Big Sur area where the last episode of Hamm's iconic television series was filmed, People reports. Or, should we say, Hamm's and Osceola's iconic series; the couple actually first met on the show's set in 2015—while filming the series finale episode, no less, Us reports. (Osceola played a receptionist at the wellness retreat Hamm's character famously attends in the show's final scenes.) They were briefly linked in 2017 but didn't become a confirmed couple until 2020; they reportedly got engaged last year. They also co-starred in last year's movie Confess, Fletch.

Their A-list nuptials reportedly included "a lot of ... nods" to Mad Men, including cocktails themed after the show set in the 1960s, per TMZ's sources. They even walked down the aisle to a '60s song, the theme to the James Bond film You Only Live Twice. In addition to, of course, fellow Mad Men star John Slattery, guests included Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, and Billy Crudup. Hamm last year told Howard Stern that marriage and starting a family felt like a possibility after years of "working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist, and unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody, like, that's so important to you—like a mother—so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability." Hamm's mother died of cancer when he was 10. (Read more Jon Hamm stories.)