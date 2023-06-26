Italy Hunts Tourist Filmed Carving Names in Colosseum

Culture minister wants man 'identified and sanctioned' for defacing monument
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2023 4:28 PM CDT
Cyclists pass the Colosseum in Rome during a race in May.   (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Italian authorities would like a word with Ivan and Haley, whoever they are. The nation's culture minister wants is calling for a man to be "identified and sanctioned" under the law after the tourist was filmed apparently carving his and his fiancée's names into the Colosseum in Rome, CNN reports. "I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world," Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday.

The post included a blurry photo of the tourist and a video that seemed to show him carving a wall with keys. The inscription reads "Ivan+Haley 23," per the Italian news agency ANSA. In 2020, private security employees said they spotted an Irish tourist carving his initials into the almost 2,000-year-old amphitheater. At the time, the archaeologist responsible for the Colosseum told CNN that "carving one's initials, in addition to being a crime, seems to be a gesture of those who want to appropriate the monument." Federica Rinaldi suggested they take a selfie instead. (Read more Colosseum stories.)

