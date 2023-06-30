Naomi Campbell, 53, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child, and at age 53, the supermodel has a message for the world: "It's never too late to become a mother," she writes on her Instagram baby announcement. "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she wrote. "A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy." She did not share any other details, and was similarly vague but enamored when announcing the birth of her daughter in 2021. A small child's arm, presumably Campbell's daughter, is also visible in the discreet photo of her new baby.