Since its 2002 opening, no UN human rights investigators had been permitted to visit Guantanamo Bay. That changed in February, when Irish law professor Fionnuala Ni Aolain was granted access—and what she found was "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment." The UN special rapporteur spent four days at the detention center and met with a number of the 34 prisoners there at the time (the number now stands at 30; her report notes 780 Muslim men have been detained there), as well as met with 9/11 families. The Guardian frames her resulting 23-page report as containing "searing words," as did a Monday press conference.

"After two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound, and it's ongoing," said Ni Aolain. "Every single detainee I met with lives with the unrelenting harms that follow from systematic practices of rendition, torture, and arbitrary detention." She noted that the US owes Guantanamo's inmates an apology, and that the center should be shuttered, per NBC News: "Closure of the facility remains a priority." In a submission to the Human Rights Council regarding the report, the US emphasized that the special investigator's findings "are solely her own" and that "the United States disagrees in significant respects with many factual and legal assertions" in her report. Standout details from said report, which can be read in full here:

"In every meeting she held with a detainee or former detainee, the SR was told with great regret that she had arrived 'too late.' She agrees. At the time of her visit only 34 detainees remained at the site. It is evident that the horror and harms of extraordinary rendition, arbitrary detention, and systematic torture, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment inflicted over time occurred in part because of ... the lack of international law compliant domestic oversight and accountability."

She credited the US government for making the "meaningful step" of allowing her visit, knowing it "would put its detention practices, repatriation and resettlement efforts, and treatment of victims and family members of the 9/11 terrorist attacks under close scrutiny. .... It is a sign of a commitment to international law that the visit occurred." The AP notes Ni Aolain said she received access to everything she asked for.