Indiana Jones Doesn't Capture Audiences

Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theater in significant numbers to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist, the AP reports. The film, reportedly budgeted north of $250 million, came in on the lower end of projections, with $60 million in ticket sales from 4,600 North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. (Reviews have been decent , though not spectactular.)

Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, Dial of Destiny celebrated a $130 million global opening. It easily earned the No. 1 title but was not the expected high-rolling sendoff for one of modern cinema's most iconic actor/character pairings. Dial of Destiny is the long-delayed fifth installment in the Steven Spielberg/George Lucas-created adventure series that began in 1981, and the first Spielberg himself hasn't directed. Veteran James Mangold stepped in to take the reins overseeing the Spielberg-approved script, which finds an older Dr. Jones retiring from his university job and swept up on a new adventure with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

