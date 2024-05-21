Will the Real Father of the Bride Please Stand Up

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade got hitched to partner Evan McClintock, danced with her dad
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2024 10:50 AM CDT
Eminem is seen before an NFL wild-card playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 14 in Detroit.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It seems hard to believe, but the little girl that Eminem used to rap about in his earliest songs is now a married woman. Hailie Jade Scott, the 28-year-old daughter of the "Slim Shady" rapper (real name: Marshall Mathers), tied the knot over the weekend with her longtime partner, Evan McClintock. TMZ notes the wedding was a "modestly sized" celebration of close friends and family at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan.

"We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration," the new Mrs. McClintock, a podcaster and social media influencer, wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and her husband smooching and driving away in their wedding mobile. "So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt." The Detroit News notes that the two got together nearly 10 years ago when they were both students at Michigan State University.

They were engaged in February 2023. TMZ notes the weekend party was a star-studded affair, with guests including Eminem collaborator Dr. Dre, as well as fellow rapper 50 Cent and music mogul Jimmy Iovine. Suited up in a tux, Nike sneakers, and sunglasses, Mr. Mathers, 51, even took part in the traditional father-daughter dance at the reception (TMZ has a photo). It was a proof-of-life moment of sorts for Eminem, as just a few days earlier he'd announced an upcoming album with a fake obit that ran in the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. (More Eminem stories.)

