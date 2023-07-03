Young Writer Among the Dead in Russian Strike on Pizza Parlor

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was among the 13 killed when a Russian missile hit a pizza parlor in the eastern city of Kramatorsk last week. The 37-year-old, an award-winning war crimes researcher, was at the restaurant with a delegation of Colombian journalists at the time, the BBC reports. She was hospitalized, but died of her wounds with friends and family by her side Friday. About 60 people were injured in the attack in the city, which is under Ukrainian control but near Russian-occupied parts of the country. The writers' association PEN Ukraine, of which Amelina was a member, says Russia "clearly knew that they were shelling a place with many civilians inside." Four children were killed in the attack, the Guardian reports.