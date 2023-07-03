Maine Woman Punches Bear in the Nose

Maine woman Lynn Kelly was working in her garden Friday morning when her dog began barking before running off into the woods. Kelly, 64, went to see what was going on, and as the frightened dog ran back out of the woods, a bear was following close behind. "The bear looked at me, and I looked at the bear. I think we both scared each other," Kelly tells WMUR. "Kelly confronted the bear head on, and when the bear stood up, she stood up as tall as she could, then punched the bear in the nose," the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says in a press release. The bear responded by biting Kelly's right hand, puncturing her wrist, before letting go and running back into the woods, USA Today reports.