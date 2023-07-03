Affirmative Action Decision May Not Be as Controversial as You Think

52% of Americans approve of it, while just 32% disapprove, poll finds
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
Affirmative Action Decision May Not Be as Controversial as You Think
FILE - The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The majority of Americans approve of the recent Supreme Court decision gutting affirmative action, according to a new ABC News poll. Just 32% disapprove of the ruling, which restricts the use of race as a factor in college and university admissions, while another 16% said they don't know whether they approve or disapprove. Among Republicans, 75% approve of the SCOTUS decision, but just 26% of Democrats approve. (Among independents, 58% approve.) And a higher percentage of white people (60%) and Asian people (58%) approve when compared to Black people (25%) and Hispanic people (40% approve and 40% disapprove). Other poll findings:

story continues below

  • When asked if they believe Black and Hispanic students have a fair chance of being admitted to the higher education institution of their choice when compared to white and Asian students, however, just 47% of poll respondents believed Black students had a fair shot while 50% believed Hispanic students did. (Asked about white and Asian students' chances, two-thirds of poll respondents believed they have a fair shot.)
  • When asked if they believe the country's highest court rules based on justices' political beliefs or based on the law, 53% said partisan political beliefs while 33% said on the basis of law and 14% didn't know.
See more from the poll here. (Read more affirmative action stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X