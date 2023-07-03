With more than 4 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million fans on TikTok , it's not terribly surprising that LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne has earned the "top female social media influencer" label, with an estimated worth of $3.3 million "and climbing," per Deadline . Still, the rising senior clarified last week on the Full Send podcast just how much money companies are eager to throw her way, when her interviewers asked her what the most is that she's brought in from a brand deal. Her answer, per Fox News , was an "absurdly large" amount.

"I would say it's ... six figures," Dunne replied. When one of the podcast hosts asked her if she meant under $500,000, Dunne shook her head, spurring an incredulous "Over?!" from one interviewer. "I'm very fortunate," Dunne acknowledged, adding, "It's just crazy to me." Deadline notes that Dunne is second among college athletes only to Bronny James, LeBron James' son, in terms of her NIL (name, image, likeness) earnings, which the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 couldn't be barred by the NCAA. ESPN reports on a "big shift" within college athletics as a result of the new NIL laws, including the growing pains of implementing them. (Read more female athletes stories.)