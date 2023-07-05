Friday Was the Busiest Day in TSA History

The Transportation Security Administration says Friday was the busiest day in its history, breaking a record that had stood since the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019. The agency tweeted that it screened 2,883,595 individuals on June 30, beating the Dec. 1, 2019, record of 2,882,915 by 680. The days around Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July have historically been very busy travel days, though it has taken passenger numbers until now to fully rebound from the pandemic, WGN reports
Hubs for major airlines were extremely busy on Friday, with 843 Delta Air Lines departures from Atlanta and 818 American Airlines departures from Dallas-Fort Worth. Friday's record is a sign of the strength of US aviation, and, "barring any large-scale, industry-wide disruptions, it's a record likely to be broken regularly in the years to come," according to Simple Flying. The 2019 record, which broke a record set just four days earlier, stood for 1,307 days. (Read more air travel stories.)