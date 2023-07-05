Friday Was the Busiest Day in TSA History

The Transportation Security Administration says Friday was the busiest day in its history, breaking a record that had stood since the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019. The agency tweeted that it screened 2,883,595 individuals on June 30, beating the Dec. 1, 2019, record of 2,882,915 by 680. The days around Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July have historically been very busy travel days, though it has taken passenger numbers until now to fully rebound from the pandemic, WGN reports