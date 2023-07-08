Southern California Plane Crash Kills All Six People Aboard

Airport has had two fatal crashes this week
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2023 2:20 PM CDT
This aerial image from video shows a single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, on Tuesday, killing one person. Another plane crashed near the airport on Saturday.   (Courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 via AP)

A business jet crashed near a Southern California airport early Saturday, killing all six people aboard. The FAA said the Cessna C550 went down in a field and burst into flames, KTLA reports. Trying to land in a heavy fog, the plane missed the runway by several hundred yards. An NTSB spokesperson said preliminary findings indicate "the airplane crashed short of French Valley Airport during its second approach around 4:15am." The flight had originated at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The crash sparked a small brush fire, Riverside County officials said.

The victims were not immediately identified. It was the second fatal crash there this week, per the AP. A single-engine Cessna hit the side of a building near the airport, located close to Murrieta and Temeculah, on Tuesday. One man was killed and three people were injured in that crash. The pilot was on a training license, CBS News reports, which federal regulations don't allow. Jared Newman was killed, while his passengers, who were three of his children, were injured. (Read more plane crash stories.)

