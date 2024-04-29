Prosecutor Investigated for Berating Officer During Stop

A New York state prosecutor under investigation for her behavior when police tried to pull her over—repeatedly telling an officer "I'm the DA"—apologized on Monday. "I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to," Monroe Country District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a video. "And for that, I am so sorry. What I did was wrong, no excuses." She has admitted driving 55mph in a 35mph zone last week when an officer spotted her car. Doorley did not stop, WXXI reports, and the officer turned on flashing lights and the siren and followed her about a mile to her house. She could have been arrested for not stopping, police said.

Bodycam footage shows the confrontation after both arrived at Doorley's home, per NBC News. She tried to get into the house while the officer told her: "You can't just go inside, this is a traffic stop." Doorley replied: "I understand the law better than you. Get out of my f------ house." Told that she was speeding, the district attorney said, "I don't really care." Doorley called the police chief and at one point said: "If you give me a traffic ticket that's fine. I'm the one that prosecutes it. Go ahead." A police supervisor was called to the house, and she was given a speeding ticket. "I'm having a really bad day," Doorley said. "I've been dealing with murders all over the city."

Activists demonstrated on Monday in Rochester, calling for Doorley's removal, per the New York Times. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that she has referred the case to the State Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, adding that the district attorney has "undermined her ability to hold others accountable for violating the law." Doorley also apologized to the officer as he left her house. "I'm sorry you had a bad day, and I'm sorry it went this way," he answered. "I do respect what you do. Have a good day." Doorley paid the ticket the next day. WXXI has the videos here. (More New York state stories.)