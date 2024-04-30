Columbia Students Occupy Building as Protests Spread

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide. Video footage showed protesters on Columbia's Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus, per the AP.



Three demands: In an X post, protesters with the group CU Apartheid Divest said they planned to remain at the hall until the university conceded to their three demands: divestment, financial transparency, and amnesty. They also said they had renamed the building "Hind's Hall" in homage to a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza.