Geoffrey Chaucer Time-Off Request Likely His Actual Handwriting: Prof

Scholar argues that note, long believed to have been written by a clerk, was likely not
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 11, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
Geoffrey Chaucer Time-Off Request Likely His Actual Handwriting: Scholar
Geoffrey Chaucer   (Getty Images / GeorgiosArt)

A time-off request from the 14th century is likely the only handwriting of Geoffrey Chaucer's still surviving, a leading academic says. The note (in which Chaucer, a civil servant, requested a leave of absence from King Richard II) is not a new discovery in and of itself, the Guardian explains; rather, it was believed to have been written by a clerk on behalf of the Canterbury Tales author. But, according to Canadian scholar Professor Richard Green, Chaucer had no clerical staff and was expected to do his own work-related documentation. "Employing a professional scrivener for such a document would be like hiring a lawyer to write an inter-office memo," he says. See more at the Guardian. (Middle Age pay stubs show Chaucer was paid in wine.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X