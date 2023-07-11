Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Heats Up

In a new court filing, Angelina Jolie's former investment company accuses Brad Pitt of "looting" the assets of the French estate and winery the former couple once owned together. Pitt sued Jolie last year over what he called her "unlawful" sale of Chateau Miraval after their divorce, arguing that when they bought it in 2008, they agreed neither would sell without getting the other's consent. Jolie countersued, arguing no such agreement existed and that she was seeking to gain "financial independence" from Pitt by selling her stake in the winery. The new documents were filed by the investment company Jolie founded, Nouvel, and they accuse both Pitt and what they refer to as "co-conspirators" of stripping the winery's assets in an effort to maintain control of the property, CNN reports.