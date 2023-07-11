Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Heats Up

New legal filing accuses Pitt of 'looting' winery's assets
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 11, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
In a new court filing, Angelina Jolie's former investment company accuses Brad Pitt of "looting" the assets of the French estate and winery the former couple once owned together. Pitt sued Jolie last year over what he called her "unlawful" sale of Chateau Miraval after their divorce, arguing that when they bought it in 2008, they agreed neither would sell without getting the other's consent. Jolie countersued, arguing no such agreement existed and that she was seeking to gain "financial independence" from Pitt by selling her stake in the winery. The new documents were filed by the investment company Jolie founded, Nouvel, and they accuse both Pitt and what they refer to as "co-conspirators" of stripping the winery's assets in an effort to maintain control of the property, CNN reports.

"Pitt wasted the company's assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio," the court documents state. Jolie also recently filed court documents in which she derided Pitt's claims to have "built" their French wine business, the New York Post reports. He, at most, "visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business," the documents state. (Read more Brad Pitt stories.)

