Cops: 'Horseman of the Year' Shot a Horse

Last month, 75-year-old John Russell of North Carolina was honored as "horseman of the year" for his dedication to the animals. This month, Russell faces felony charges after police say he fatally shot a horse, reports WYFF. It appears that Russell wasn't aiming at the horse, but that fact may only make things worse for him: Police say he tried to shoot his son, who was riding the horse, but missed. Thus, he is charged with a pair of felonies, per the Chronicle of the Horse—felony cruelty to animals, and assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.