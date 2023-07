The NATO summit in Lithuania wraps up Wednesday, and President Biden will spend much of it in the spotlight: He's set to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky prior to delivering a keynote speech. While Zelensky on Tuesday slammed NATO's failure to share a timetable for Ukraine joining the alliance as "absurd," he took a much softer tone Wednesday, reports the BBC. The latest:

Wednesday marked the first ever meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which formally had commission status, reports CNN. "This is a truly historic moment: allies and Ukraine sitting side by side as equals to address our common vision of Euro-Atlantic security," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was joined by Zelensky.

A key line from Stoltenberg: "At this summit, we have reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance and we have made decisions to bring Ukraine closer to NATO. Today we meet as equals, and I look forward to the day we meet as allies."