3 Killed as Bus Collides With 3 Semis

A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis crashed into three semi-trucks parked on a highway exit ramp in Illinois early Wednesday, leaving a chaotic scene with at least three dead. At least 14 people were taken to the hospital by helicopter or ambulance, according to Illinois State Police, which responded to the scene at the Silver Lake Rest Area along I-70 in Madison County. The crash happened around 2am about 40 miles outside of St. Louis, per USA Today .

ISP noted "no one in the commercial motor vehicles were injured." A rep described the vehicles as semi tractor-trailers, per the AP. Greyhound confirmed the bus driver was among those hospitalized. "Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time," the company said in the statement. "We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers." Traffic remains backed up, though one westbound lane has opened. (Read more bus crash stories.)