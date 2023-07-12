If your favorite part of a cheeseburger is the cheese, Burger King has just the meal for you. You'll have to travel to Thailand to sample it, but "this is for real!" the fast-food giant says of its burgerless cheeseburger, which features the usual sesame-seed bun but nothing else except American cheese—up to 20 slices of it, reports CNN Business . That's not quite a Homer Simpson level of cheese, though it's enough so that the "Real Cheeseburger" is sparking reaction both on social media and in life outside of the online bubble.

"This looks so American," one commenter notes on Twitter of the meal that USA Today calls "a lactose-intolerant person's nightmare." Another calls it a "heart attack waiting to happen." Still, at one Burger King in Bangkok, the eatery's manager tells CNN they had to limit delivery orders for the Real Cheeseburger to ensure there was enough for in-house diners. One admitted cheese lover who tried the sandwich there commented, "This was a bit too much. I could only finish half of it." She added, "This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination."

Eric Surbano gives a fuller review for Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, noting that "it isn't really shocking that it's bad." Surbano takes issue with the "real" in the name—"there's nothing real about any of the cheese here"—and notes the sandwich could've used some condiments. His final assessment? "Dry" and "a shock to the digestive system." Although the caloric content doesn't seem to be listed on Burger King Thailand's website, one slice of American cheese is typically around 100 calories—meaning the cheese alone would make this sandwich a 2,000-calorie-plus offering. The Real Cheeseburger, which sells for about $3.15, costs about a third of the price of a regular old-fashioned cheeseburger, which Burger King Thailand sells for nearly $11. (Read more Burger King stories.)