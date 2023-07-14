Former President Trump continues to take online potshots at Hunter Biden, including most recently suggesting Biden should've received a "death sentence" instead of a plea deal on charges regarding federal tax offenses and illegally possessing a firearm. Now, the current president's son is signaling that he's had enough of the former president. On Thursday, Biden's legal team sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he quit the constant attacks, alleging that what Trump's been saying is a) defamatory, and b) a possible incitement to violence, reports the Independent .

In the letter, shown in full on Law360, attorney David Lowell accuses Trump of repeatedly bashing Biden on social media—"mentioning my client more than 20 times in posts in July alone"—to "harass and incite his followers on a near daily basis." Lowell then lists some examples of Trump supporters taking the ex-president's messages way too seriously, including those who rioted at the US Capitol, as well as Jan. 6 suspect Taylor Taranto, who cops say was caught with weapons in his van in the neighborhood where former President Obama lives after Trump posted an address on Truth Social that he claims was Obama's.

Taranto had reposted Trump's message and written: "Got them surrounded!" Lowell also mentions in his letter the attack last year on Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and how Hunter Biden's name was also on the "hit list" that the attacker had. "We are just one such social media message away from another incident," Lowell writes. "You should make clear to Mr. Trump—if you have not done so already—that Mr. Trump's words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop."

Lowell also gets in a dig about the current (and possibly future) indictments against Trump. "I am a little surprised to have to send this because it would seem that Mr. Trump is currently facing enough legal problems that he would not want to create any more liability for saying and doing things that could result in harm or injury," Lowell writes. The attorney doesn't even want Trump's legal team to respond to him, notes ABC News. Instead, Lowell advises those lawyers to "speak with Mr. Trump privately and explain to him how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble." (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)