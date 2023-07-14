5 Brutal Stats About the Heat in Phoenix

Much of the US is baking at the moment, and things will only get worse over the weekend for large swaths of the country. Phoenix in particular is feeling the brunt of it:

The temperature has hit 110 degrees every day in July, and there's no end in sight, reports CBS 5. The record set in 1974 of 18 straight days with a high of at least 110 is expected to fall next week. 95: Even the lows are hot. The low overnight temperature in Phoenix has not fallen below 90 this month, per the Washington Post. Overnight Thursday, it was 95, one degree shy of the all-time record set in 2003, per the National Weather Service.