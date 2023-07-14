US / Phoenix 5 Brutal Stats About the Heat in Phoenix A record streak of days hitting 110 degrees is poised to fall soon By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 14, 2023 10:19 AM CDT Updated Jul 14, 2023 10:35 AM CDT Copied A man wipes his brow as he walks under misters Thursday, July 13, 2023 in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) View 2 more images Much of the US is baking at the moment, and things will only get worse over the weekend for large swaths of the country. Phoenix in particular is feeling the brunt of it: 110: The temperature has hit 110 degrees every day in July, and there's no end in sight, reports CBS 5. The record set in 1974 of 18 straight days with a high of at least 110 is expected to fall next week. 95: Even the lows are hot. The low overnight temperature in Phoenix has not fallen below 90 this month, per the Washington Post. Overnight Thursday, it was 95, one degree shy of the all-time record set in 2003, per the National Weather Service. story continues below 118: The temperature in the city is expected to hit 118 this weekend. The all-time record is 122, set on June 26, 1990, per 12News. 200: The city is operating 200 cooling and hydration centers at public facilities, notes the AP. However, they typically shut down about 7pm, leaving people to sweat through the night. 27: In the early 1900s, Phoenix typically had five days a year when the temperature hit 110, per the New York Times. Now, the average is up to 27 and counting. (Read more Phoenix stories.) View 2 more images