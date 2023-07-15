Shootout Leaves Officer Dead, 3 People Injured

A police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota. A civilian was seriously wounded in the shooting that happened just before 3pm Friday, the AP reports. The suspect also was killed, police said. Several people reported seeing a man open fire on officers before other officers shot him. A woman driving by said she saw a car crash and police standing around before a man pulled out a gun and began firing at them. "He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God! He's shooting!'" Chenoa Peterson said.
Another woman who was driving in the area said she saw officers fall. One of the shots struck her vehicle. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver's door," said Shannon Nichole. Fargo police have not yet released the names of the officers or the suspect, pending notification of their families. The department issued a late-night statement that provided no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. "This is very difficult on all of us," said Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's chief communications officer.
