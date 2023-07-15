Shootout Leaves Officer Dead, 3 People Injured

A police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota. A civilian was seriously wounded in the shooting that happened just before 3pm Friday, the AP reports. The suspect also was killed, police said. Several people reported seeing a man open fire on officers before other officers shot him. A woman driving by said she saw a car crash and police standing around before a man pulled out a gun and began firing at them. "He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God! He's shooting!'" Chenoa Peterson said.