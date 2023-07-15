Hospitalized Netanyahu: Drink Plenty of Water

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after reporting what he called "mild dizziness," a statement from his office said. Tests showed no abnormalities, CNN reports his aides said, and a video was released in which he says he feels well. Still, Netanyahu, 73, remained at the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv. "On the recommendation of the doctors, the prime minister continues to undergo additional routine tests," the statement said. The initial assessment was that Netanyahu had become dehydrated.

"Yesterday I spent time with my wife in the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, without water," the prime minister said in the video. "Not a good idea." It's hot in Israel, with high temperatures running lately in the mid-90s Fahrenheit. Netanyahu is not publicly known to have any major health problems, per the AP; he was hospitalized briefly last fall after feeling poorly during prayers on Yom Kippur. In the video, Netanyahu told Israelis he had one request of them, given the temperature: "Be less in the sun and drink more water and let us all have a good week." (Read more Benjamin Netanyahu stories.)