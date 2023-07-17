Jason Aldean Rushes Off Stage Mid-Concert

Country singer Jason Aldean rushed off stage Saturday night during a Connecticut concert and did not return, with a rep later confirming the star had suffered heat stroke. Aldean was performing in Hartford's Xfinity Theatre, an indoor/outdoor amphitheatre , amid 89-degree temperatures, CBS News reports. Aldean was in "obvious distress," Fox News reports, while performing "Crazy Town," pulling his head away from the mic to cough soon before he abruptly ran off stage.

"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date," the venue said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance." Aldean himself said, in a video posted to Twitter Sunday before his New York concert that night, "I'm doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and, just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion." While he's not convinced it was as "serious" as heat stroke, he says it was "pretty intense." (Read more Jason Aldean stories.)