Historians Get Rare, Uncensored Peek at Elizabeth I

As Elizabeth I lay on her deathbed in 1603, she chose King James VI of Scotland to succeed her on the British throne. Or at least that has been the long-accepted version of history recorded in the first official account of her reign, William Camden's Annals. Now, however, some high-tech imaging has allowed historians at the British Library to read what Camden originally wrote, and it appears the deathbed scene is a fabrication, reports the Guardian. King James commissioned Camden's work, and it seems the author went through his original draft and revised hundreds of pages to cast James in a better light, usually by pasting new paper over the original text and writing new text on that, per a post at Fine Books & Collections.