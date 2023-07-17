Entertainment / Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Just Moved Past Barbra Streisand She now has 12 No. 1 albums, the most by any woman in history By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 17, 2023 12:00 PM CDT Copied Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Taylor Swift's newly released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album has, to nobody's surprise, debuted at No. 1 on the charts. And with that distinction comes a slew of notable milestones: She now has 12 No. 1 albums, the most of any woman in history, reports the New York Times. She was previously tied with Barbra Streisand. Swift is now tied with Drake among all artists in third, behind only Jay-Z (14) and the Beatles (19), per euronews. She is the first woman to have four albums in the top 10 simultaneously, notes Vulture. The others are Lover, Midnights, and Folklore, all getting a boost from Taylor's current Eras Tour. She is the only artist to have a new No. 1 album in each of the last five calendar years, per Billboard. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is part of her project to re-record her first six albums to regain control of them. It sold the equivalent of 716,000 albums in its debut week, the term "equivalent" referring to the various ways music is consumed these days. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)