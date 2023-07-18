Candidate Ramaswamy Floats Ted Cruz for SCOTUS

Entrepreneur promises to make Supreme Court more conservative if elected
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2023 10:28 AM CDT
Ted Cruz on Supreme Court? Candidate Has Him on List
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.   (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has been inching up in the polls in the GOP 2024 race, and he's making headlines again with a list likely to endear him to conservative voters. The 37-year-old released the names of people he would consider for the Supreme Court if elected—including GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, and six judges known for rulings that are in sync with conservative arguments on touchstone cultural issues, reports Axios. For example, the list includes US Appeals Court Judge James Ho, who has called abortion a "moral outrage," and US Appeals Court Judge Lawrence Van Dyke, who the American Bar Association warns may not be fair to LGBTQ people, per CNN.

"What each of the individuals I would appoint share is their unwavering dedication to the principles of originalism and commitment to a constitutionalist judicial philosophy," said Ramaswamy of his list. "Originalism" refers to adhering to the meaning of laws at the time they were written, rather than imposing modern interpretations. The New York Times notes that Ramaswamy has been focusing heavily on Iowa voters, where his list of potential nominees may play well.

The Hill reports that a June poll by Echelon Insights has Ramaswamy in third place, up from 8 percentage points in May to 10. He trailed former President Trump (49) and Ron DeSantis (16) and was closing the gap with DeSantis in particular, who dropped 3 percentage points. Ramaswamy is largely financing his own campaign, though he has floated a novel fundraising approach for his donors. (Read more Vivek Ramaswamy stories.)

