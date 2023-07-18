Legacy of Old Lead Cables Is Big New Headache for AT&T

One of the big business stories percolating over the last week involves plunging share prices at telecom companies in general and AT&T in particular. On Monday, for example, AT&T's stock fell another 7% to reach a 30-year low, reports Reuters. The culprit: A damning investigation by the Wall Street Journal that came out on July 9 about the dangers—and potentially huge liability costs—posed by abandoned lead cables across the US.

Investigation: The Journal revealed what it calls a "hidden" source of lead contamination and one that has not been previously reported: more than 2,000 old lead cables, some buried, some underwater, some overhead, that are degrading and leaching into soil and groundwater. The Journal spot-checked various sites, reporting that "lead levels in sediment and soil at more than four dozen locations ... exceeded safety recommendations" set by the EPA. And these cables are everywhere, with the story citing examples near schools and popular fishing and swimming spots. One analyst estimated the cost of cleanup at $59 billion, per a separate Journal piece. Read the investigation here.