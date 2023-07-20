Soldier Who Crossed Into North Korea Was Grieving Cousin's Death

The family of Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, the 23-year-old American soldier who crossed into North Korea Tuesday , is speaking out on his recent mental state. An uncle says that King, who had served two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges and was headed back to the US for possible additional discipline when he crossed the border, was likely acting out due to grief, which he's been struggling with since his 6-year-old cousin, that uncle's son, died in February. "He's still grieving, and that had a lot to do with what he did," the uncle tells NBC News . He adds, to the Daily Beast , "When my son was on life support, and when my son passed away … Travis started [being] reckless [and] crazy when he knew my son was about to die ... It seemed like he was breaking down. It affected Travis a lot. Because he couldn't be here. He was in the Army, overseas."

Another uncle, along with King's grandfather, says King is typically a quiet person who likes alone time and reading his Bible. "It's out of his character," that uncle says. "I've never seen him get down like that, ever. Something's going on. This is not his personality." His mother similarly tells ABC News, "I can't see Travis doing anything like that." The first uncle adds that King was having a hard time being so far from home: "Travis has got a lot going on in his mind, and we're worried about him." Since he was detained by North Korean soldiers, he adds, "Now we don't know where he is, we don't know what they're doing to him, and we might not ever see him again." (Much more on King and what led up to his border crossing here.)