Heuermann's 'Blindsided' Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of Rex Heuermann, the man charged with killing three sex workers found dead on Long Island and the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth, has filed for divorce, NBC News reports. A lawyer confirms a summons and complaint were filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on behalf of Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup. Though her DNA was found on some of the murder victims, she was reportedly out of state at the time of the killings more than a decade ago. "Her and her children's lives have been completely turned upside-down" by this "whirlwind," lawyer Bob Macedonio tells Fox News . He says the family was "completely blindsided" by the allegations. The two have been married for more than 27 years, CNN reports, though Suffolk County's police commissioner says he doesn't think Ellerup knew of her husband's alleged double life.

Arrested Friday, Heuermann has been placed on suicide watch as investigators continue to search for evidence. Suffolk County police have searched two storage units in Amityville, Long Island. Authorities have also impounded a Chevy Avalanche from a secluded property in Chester, South Carolina, which was purchased by Heuermann and his brother in 2021, per the New York Post. This is the second Chevy Avalanche to be seized in the case as another was taken from Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park on Long Island over the weekend. The vehicle "is part of a key tip that helped cops break new ground on the 13-year-old murder case," the Post reports.

A pimp for murder victim Amber Lynn Costello told police about seeing a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche at her home, driven by a man who was "the size of an ogre," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Monday, per the Post. Investigators were reportedly able to track down the vehicle's registration before linking Heuermann to the crime scene through cellphone records and a DNA sample taken from a discarded pizza box, per Fox. Investigators are still digging into details of Heuermann's life, including a connection to Las Vegas, per ABC News. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Tuesday that it's "reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement." (Read more Long Island serial killer stories.)